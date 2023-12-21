iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

