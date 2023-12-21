iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

