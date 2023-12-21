iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 4,243,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,860,709. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

