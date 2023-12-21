iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

