iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $154.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

