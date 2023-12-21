iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.90

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 511681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

