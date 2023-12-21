iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 99,036.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

