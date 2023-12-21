iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,700. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

