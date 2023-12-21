Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

