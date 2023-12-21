Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

