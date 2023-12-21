Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.44 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

