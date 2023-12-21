Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

NKE opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

