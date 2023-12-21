Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.