Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases Shares of 168,383 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.