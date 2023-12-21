Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 887 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $144.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.