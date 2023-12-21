Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,009 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

