Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

