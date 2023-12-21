Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

NYSE COP opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

