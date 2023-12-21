Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.