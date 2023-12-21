Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

