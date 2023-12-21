Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after buying an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

