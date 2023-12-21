Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $828,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

