Jens Grønning Purchases 2,000 Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Stock

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of Algoma Central stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00.

Algoma Central Price Performance

ALC stock opened at C$14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.97. Algoma Central Co. has a 1 year low of C$14.14 and a 1 year high of C$18.90.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$205.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.00 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9096692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

