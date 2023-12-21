Jonathan Domanko Sells 251 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Jonathan Domanko sold 251 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.97, for a total value of C$24,590.47.

Jonathan Domanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jonathan Domanko sold 218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.01, for a total transaction of C$22,020.18.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$99.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$82.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.91.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.07. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

