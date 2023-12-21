JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $111.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

EXPD traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

