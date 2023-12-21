JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $132.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. TFI International has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

