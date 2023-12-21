JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Position Increased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

BATS JPIB opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

