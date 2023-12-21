Katherine Stueland Sells 11,734 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GeneDx Trading Up 17.5 %
Shares of WGS stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $17.91.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. Analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
