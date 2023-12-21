Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

