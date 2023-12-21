Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

