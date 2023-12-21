Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $260.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.05. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $266.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.