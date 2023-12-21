Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) VP Ryan S. Noble Sells 1,250 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

KEQU opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.