Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 564,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,070 shares.The stock last traded at $57.90 and had previously closed at $55.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

