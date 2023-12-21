LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

