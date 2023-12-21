Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.