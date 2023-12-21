Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.86 and a 200-day moving average of $445.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

