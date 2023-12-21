Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $85,035.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.