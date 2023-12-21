M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.43

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $127.26, with a volume of 79289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

