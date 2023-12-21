Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.46

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 554666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.