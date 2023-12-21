Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

GD opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.