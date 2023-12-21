Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.