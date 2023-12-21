Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 803 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.76 and its 200-day moving average is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

