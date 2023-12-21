Maverick Protocol (MAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.52 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.39349642 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $29,679,573.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

