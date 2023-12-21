Merck & Co., Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 224.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

