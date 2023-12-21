Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $172.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.33. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mesoblast by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

