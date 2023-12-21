Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.84. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 105 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

