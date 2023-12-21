MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $65.20 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.