Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $387.17 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

