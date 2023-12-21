Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 554 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

