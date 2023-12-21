Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) Insider Acquires A$100,000.00 in Stock

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Cadwallader purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).
Motio Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
About Motio
