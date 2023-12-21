Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) Insider Acquires A$100,000.00 in Stock

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Cadwallader purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).

Motio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Motio alerts:

About Motio

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Motio Limited operates as an audience experience and digital place-based media company in Australia. The company operates MotioCafe to engage professionals and metro workforce; MotionVenue that are fully licensed environments to reach consumers without fear of government or social backlash; MotioHealth, an audience experience platform that offers information, communication, and entertainment in medical practice waiting rooms; and MotioPlay, a national network of indoor sports and leisure centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Motio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.